Access to information key to Pacific disaster recovery

Access to information is fundamental to community well-being, particularly in disaster recovery and addressing the impacts of climate change.

Without clear and timely information about available services, recovery efforts stall, leaving vulnerable communities to endure unnecessary hardship.

This pressing issue was at the forefront of discussions during the Pacific Right to Information workshop, where Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga spoke on the need for transparency and robust legislation.

Catanasiga highlighted the critical role of a strong Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in Fiji and across the Pacific, stating that it is essential to protect citizens’ right to information and empower communities during crises.

FCOSS has been advocating for a Right to Information (RTI) Act since 2018, pushing for legislation that aligns with international standards.

The Act, she said, was not just about good governance but also about ensuring that communities have the tools they need to recover and rebuild effectively.

“Like, you know, sometimes when you want to access EIA reports and they require you to pay one dollar per page we were lobbying, of course, that we already pay taxes why should citizens have to pay for printouts of that? There were some exceptions that we also objected to. I don’t recall specifically, because we did that submission in 2018.”

Catanasiga said the involvement of key political leaders including the Attorney General has been pivotal in advancing the RTI agenda.

She said this commitment reflected a broader push to improve access to critical information, particularly in emergencies that affect both Fiji and the region.

The workshop brought together officials from Pacific countries including Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Cook Islands and Nauru, alongside international partners such as UNESCO.

Discussions centred on strategies to improve transparency and accountability, with participants agreeing that a well-implemented RTI system is vital for fostering good governance and resilience in the region.

The Attorney General’s office announced plans to fully implement the RTI Act by the first quarter of 2025, a move welcomed by stakeholders as a milestone in enhancing civic participation and governance.

Catanasiga also commended the government’s broader efforts to expand civic space in Fiji, citing positive feedback from organizations like Civicus and Piango.

As the Pacific copes with escalating climate challenges and the growing threat of natural disasters, ensuring that citizens have timely access to information is critical for survival and recovery.

The workshop underlined the shared commitment of the region to strengthening transparency and accountability.

With the RTI Act on track for full implementation in 2025, Fiji is taking an important step toward a future where information empowers communities and builds resilience in the face of adversity.