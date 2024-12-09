Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Smashes box office

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2: The Rule has broken the box office on Sunday, as early estimates for the fourth day are coming in the range of Rs. 84 to Rs. 86 crores.

The four-day total of this Sukumar directorial stands at a humongous sum of Rs. 290 crores and the film is set to enter the Rs. 300 crore club in 5-days flat.

Pushpa 2 has broken the weekend record of Shah Rukh Khan’s September 2023 release, Jawan, and is ready to scale new heights as the film will now be aiming for a lifetime collection of Rs. 700 crores in Hindi.

The four-day trend is historic , to say the least, rather beyond historic, and the film even faced capacity issues at many places on Sunday.

Pushpa 2: The Rule went from strength to strength over the last four days, as after opening at Rs. 72 crore on Thursday, the film collected Rs. 59 crore on Sunday and Rs. 74 crore on Saturday.

Pushpa 2 is doing this number with minimal release in South India, and the real value of the Rs. 85 crore on Sunday is probably closer to the Rs. 100 crore mark.

Allu Arjun has now emerged as the biggest Pan India star, as these are simply unbelievable numbers for the film, and it’s not looking to stop anytime soon.