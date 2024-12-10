Australian Minister flags reforms for PALM scheme

Australia’s Employment Minister Murray Watt has acknowledged the need to revisit these rules as part of broader efforts to reform the scheme, which employs tens of thousands of Pacific islanders in agriculture, horticulture and meat processing. [Source:AAP Image/Joel Carrett]

Australia’s government is weighing recommendations from the United Nations special rapporteur on slavery to allow workers in the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme to change employers.

This proposal aims to reduce exploitation risks by addressing concerns over rules that bind workers to specific employers, which human rights groups argue heighten vulnerability to abuse.

According to APP News, Australia’s Employment Minister Murray Watt has acknowledged the need to revisit these rules as part of broader efforts to reform the scheme, which employs tens of thousands of Pacific islanders in agriculture, horticulture and meat processing.

While some companies have voiced concerns about the financial implications of increased worker mobility, discussions are ongoing to strike a balance that benefits employers and workers.

The PALM scheme provides vital income and skill development opportunities for participants, including Fijian workers who rely on the program to support their families. However, reports of substandard living conditions, worker exploitation and a spike in road accidents have highlighted significant safety and welfare issues.

Minister Watt has initiated a review of the scheme and recently convened a roundtable with high commissioners from participating countries to explore improvements.

Key areas of focus include establishing minimum accommodation standards and enhancing education on Australian road rules to address safety concerns, particularly road accidents involving PALM workers.

Despite these challenges, the scheme’s positive impact remains evident. It offers critical economic support to Pacific islanders and their families while fostering skill development.

The government’s reforms, expected before Australia’s federal election in May next year aim to safeguard these benefits while ensuring fair and equitable conditions for all workers.

For Fijian participants, these developments could enhance the scheme’s reliability as a pathway to better livelihoods and work experience in Australia.