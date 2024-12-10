Emotional moment for Corrie

Fiji Test side debutant Kirk Corrie

Fiji Test side debutant Kirk Corrie described the experience of wearing the national jersey for the first time and singing the national anthem as deeply emotional.

Corrie, the younger brother of men’s national coach Shaun Corrie, played a key role in his team’s 5-1 victory against the Fiji Warriors yesterday in their opening match.

He remarked that the match was vastly different from their training sessions and expressed his eagerness to gain more experience in the upcoming games.

“Honestly it’s just a privilege just to get on that field and put on that white jersey and just singing the national anthem for the first time – it was quite emotional so I’m just looking forward to more games and you know I’ve never played against any international teams and so just being able to have that experience for the first time, I’m looking forward to it.”

The goalkeeper is grateful for the camaraderie and is most excited about the prospect of facing international opponents, something he has yet to experience.

The photographer by profession is looking to make the country proud.