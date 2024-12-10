[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Sun Bell Drua 10s on Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi is free for fans to attend.

The Drua is encouraging as many supporters as possible to come along to Prince Charles Park to witness Fiji’s best rugby players showcase their skills.

Leading Drua players, including several Flying Fijians, will participate in the 10s.

Drua head coach, Glen Jackson, says the 10s is a great initiative that they’re trying to set up.

Jackson also says that in the years to come, it will be one of the biggest tournaments in the country.

The Drua coach adds there’s a lot of sevens tournaments happening and it’s important for their forwards to be able to have a tournament as well.

According to Jackson he has enjoyed the recent sevens matches the Drua played and the 10s will be excellent entertainment and hopefully they have a good crowd turn-out.

Teams in the two pools will play round robin matches with the top two sides from each group go into the playoffs with a semi-final round before the grand final.

During the one-day tournament, the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women will also compete with two internal matches.