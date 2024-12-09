$2m investment for new Lautoka school

Students in the Lautoka area will soon have an additional secondary school option, as the Lautoka Adventist Church has announced a $2 million investment in a new high school.

The Lautoka Adventist High School will feature a two-story building with 10 classrooms – two streams for each level – and is expected to open its doors to students in 2026.

The Lautoka Adventist High School Building Committee Chair Peni Bolatui says the opening of the school will complete the Seventh-Day Adventist Church’s educational establishment, adding secondary education to its existing primary and tertiary offerings.

Article continues after advertisement

“On average, we are looking at 45 students in each form, so in total it will be in the vicinity of 500 students, so we are looking at around 480 high school students to be accommodated in this new high school.”

The project is currently funded by donations from church members, with the committee actively exploring additional sponsorship options while awaiting a response from the government regarding their submitted proposal.

The Chair stated that there is still plenty of time for the project’s completion, and the committee will address finer details, such as staffing and academics, later.

“When the project comes to near completion, that’s when we will begin to talk in terms of the academic side of things and the staffing. So we still have another 12 months, we are hoping by then, and we have been assured by the Prime Minister that they are looking into that, the availability of teachers.”

The project is scheduled to begin construction in late January, with completion anticipated by the end of 2025.