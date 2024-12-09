Another 28-room hotel extension for Labasa

More accommodation and room bookings will soon be available for travellers and guests visiting Labasa upon the completion of the Grand Eastern hotel’s new extension wing.

This multimillion-dollar investment construction project targets completion by the end of the month with full operation in 2025.

Hotel Manager Ravikash Chand highlighted that the hotel expansion project was an initiative to address the shortage of rooms and accommodations normally faced by guests when visiting Labasa and also part of the greater Na Vualiku Fiji Tourism program initiative.

He says that the 28 rooms are expected to be available in the coming months, which will also push for accommodation choices for tourists in the future.

“That’s the extension of another 28 rooms, which is inclusive of 8 apartments and 20 rooms. So that will bring the total number of rooms of accommodation here to 51 rooms. So this is this extension has been done due to extreme demands for the people travelling to Labasa Especially Grand Eastern is always the first choice and priority to for guests to stay here “

Chand also states more local employment will be expected to cater to the new accommodation.

“It will also escalate the employment opportunity. Will give a new employment opportunity for other people as well. So job creation will also be there, so it’s a good development for the people of the North as well.”

Labasa Special Administrator and Hotelier Paul Jaduram says that Labasa is on the positive path in terms of room extension, but the number is expected to further increase as the Na Vualiku Tourism project takes shape in the North.

“We currently have around 200 rooms in Labasa, but with the new extension coming up in a few of the hotels, Labasa will be able to host around 300 guests that will also include B&Bs and other accommodations.”

Meanwhile, apart from the new room extension and the inclusion of a new day cruise vessel, other hotels in Labasa town have other projects and a line-up of activities that would promote and help Labasa as a tourist destination choice.