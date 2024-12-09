High Commissioners convene to discuss labour mobility issues

High Commissioners from all labour-sending countries will convene for a meeting with Australian government representatives, and other key stakeholders in Canberra to address pressing concerns raised by workers participating in labour mobility schemes.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says this is an annual opportunity to address issues that have been raised by workers and country liaison officers.

He says while significant improvements have been observed since the appointment of country liaison officers, recurring issues remain critical points for discussion.

“The normal ones are deductions, like a rental for accommodation and meals and other things and then sometimes the accommodation is not up to standard. There is overcrowding. There is also a minimum amount of work that they must observe. And then there is a concern about when there is no work, they still have to manage themselves, and their savings are actually affected.”

The Employment Minister adds that the outcomes of this gathering are expected to provide tangible solutions to improve conditions for workers and ensure the continued success of the labour mobility schemes.

“I must also add that after our regular visits and the appointment of the country liaison officers, there has been a significant reduction in the problems that our workers were facing. We also have our pastoral care there, from the churches, and our own diaspora, which is also very young.”

Singh says Fiji currently has three country liaison officers stationed across Australia, with two funded by Fiji and one by Australia.

However, Singh emphasized the need for an additional liaison officer, given the vast geographical spread of over 330 locations where Fijian workers are deployed.