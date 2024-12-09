Sniffer dogs boost accuracy in drug detection

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says K9 units and sniffer dogs are vital for border control

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has highlighted gaps in monitoring, particularly at local airports and domestic routes, which drug smugglers have exploited using sophisticated methods.

Rabuka emphasizes the need to tighten security at ports of entry, which he says have become potential transit points for the drug trade.

He adds that the introduction of K9 units and sniffer dogs at major ports, including airports and maritime hubs, is crucial for strengthening border control.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister says that the move aligns with broader government efforts to address drug-related crime and ensure the safety of Fijians.

“We have not been watching our internal local airport for a long time. And with the mode of operation the drugs or drug pushers are using, that is the possibility of dumping them in floaters over the waters to be picked up.”

Senior Superintendent of Police Kasiano Vusonilawe says the K9 unit has transformed operations by enabling quicker and more accurate identification of prohibited items.

“Before we had this capability, the sniffer dogs, we were doing our sets manually. But when the sniffer dog comes in, we get more returns compared to the manual operations that we usually do.”

SSP Vusonilawe says there are plans to further enhance their presence at ports and during special operations.

He adds that they are also working with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services.