Finance welcomes new head of budget

[Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Finance has welcomed Ratu Nemia Dawai into his new role as the Head of the Budget Division.

Dawai rejoins the Ministry with a wealth of experience, having completed his two-year secondment with the World Bank, where he served as the adviser to the executive director of the Southeast Asia Voting Group.

He also served as the head of treasury before leaving for the World Bank.

The ministry also thanked Kelera Ravono for the great work in serving as the acting head of budget prior to Dawai’s return.