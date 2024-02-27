Basketball program draws in young girls

Dale Wise Sauqaqa

Former national basketball player Dale Wise Sauqaqa says that their “Go Connections” initiative has drawn numerous young girls over the past weeks.

She adds that launching this program has been straightforward, due to the involvement of former and current national basketball rep who share her passion for the program.

The “Girls Only” program is into its fourth week and will conclude next month.

Although there have been no confirmations, Wise-Sauqaqa says a tournament is being planned for the participants to be held at the conclusion of the program.