Baseball Fiji welcomes new coach

The Fiji Islands Baseball and Softball Association has announced that Ken Tamaki, a Japanese Overseas Cooperation volunteer from the JICA program, will be joining them as their new coach.

Tamaki brings a wealth of experience and a strong background in baseball, and he is eager to work closely with stakeholders in Fiji to advance the sport.

He will be supporting baseball programs and collaborating with development coaches as part of his role with FIBSA.

Tamaki says he has plans in place to bring about development to the sport.

“My goal is to have the Fiji national team play an active role in the Pacific Mini Games that will be held in Palau in 2025.”

Baseball Fiji has progressed tremendously since its inception in 2000 and is currently ranked 58th in the world.