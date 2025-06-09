Seville beats Olympic champion

[Source: Reuters]

Jamaica’s Oblique Seville shocked the crowd at the London Diamond League by beating Olympic champion Noah Lyles in the 100 metres.

Seville exploded out of the blocks and never looked back, winning in a fast 9.86 seconds. He led by two metres just 20 metres into the race and held on strongly. Lyles finished second in 10.00 seconds after a late push but couldn’t catch the Jamaican.

A packed 60,000-strong crowd at the Olympic Stadium, despite earlier rain, were treated to top performances as athletes build up to September’s World Championships in Tokyo.

Julien Alfred clocked a blazing personal best of 21.71 seconds to win the women’s 200m, Britain’s Charlie Dobson surprised everyone with victory in the 400m, 18-year-old Kenyan Phanuel Kipkosgei Koech took out the 1,500m, and Mykolas Alekna set a Diamond League record in the discus with a throw of 71.70 metres.

