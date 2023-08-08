One more trial round left for Fiji Athletes

The valiant efforts of athletes vying for a spot in the Pacific Games have not gone unnoticed especially those who come from a far to give it their best shot.

Athletics Fiji has completed two trials with one left but has had to face absurd weather conditions in the past two trials.

Athletics Fiji National Coach Albert Miller says some tough decisions will have to be made before finalizing the national squad.

‘Really.. again a lot of these athletes have been training for over a year and that’s a long season so once we finalize the team which is on September 5th, that’s when we’re required to submit our final list.’

Miller adds though the weather conditions for the last two trials have been challenging, athletes have shown their determination.

‘It was very similar but not as bad as this. With the sport of athletics when the weather is not favourable irrespective if we have an all-weather track or whatever, performances are always going to be hard to come by. So, hats off to the athletes and the coaches for bringing the athletes.’

Miller says the final squad will be announced after they have their final round of trials on the 5th of September.

The Pacific Games in Solomon will be from the 19th of November to the 2nd of December.