MBHS head coach, Antonio Raboiliku.

Marist Brothers High School head coach Antonio Raboiliku has been dubbed “the man with the Midas touch.”

Raboiliku has a proven track record of schools winning the Coca-Cola games, first with Jasper Williams High School, then with Adi Cakobau School, and this year, against all odds, Marist Brothers High School.

He considers this to be his sacred calling and uses it to change the lives of students.

“I’ve always claimed that this coaching gift is a divine calling from God and I use it to change people’s lives and you know the athletes that we’ve nurtured it’s not only for Sports but it’s also for their lives when they leave school to become a better person and to become a disciplined person and to know things are not easy in life. We’ll have to work hard for it and to get it you need to persevere.”

Raboiliku was able to turn things around for the school in less than eight months after only receiving two gold medals at the Coca-Cola games last year.

He adds that the school is fortunate to be able to return to where it once was after a few coaches arrived and began putting things together, resulting in the team reaping what they sowed.

Raboiliku adds that just like any other team they put plans and objectives and work their way towards it.

Marist returns to claim the overall boy’s division title after a lapse of six years winning 13 gold, six silvers and seven bronze medals.

Raboiliku told FBC Sports before the Coca-Cola games that it would be a few years before the Flagstaff school could claim the overall boy’s title, but proved themselves wrong.

The Nakaunakoro Nakasaleka Kadavu man was with Queen Victoria School from 2004-2006, Jasper Williams High School from 2007-2015, Adi Cakobau School from 2016-2022 before starting off with Marist Brothers High School this year.