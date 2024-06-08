Karan breaks 22-year-old record

[Source: Yeshnil Karan - Oceania Athletics/Facebook]

Team Fiji athlete, Yeshnil Karan has broken the national record in the half marathon event in Suva this morning.

The 2023 Pacific Games triple gold medalist was competing in the Munro Leys Suva Marathon, which is part of the 2024 Oceania Athletics Championships.

Karan set a new time of 1:07:40 seconds (one hour seven minutes and 40 seconds), shaving six minutes off the previous record of 1:13:27 seconds, set by Parsottam Lal in 1998.