16 youth teams ready for Coral Coast 7s showdown

[Source: Coral Coast Fiji 7s/Facebook]

The draws for the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s Youth Division have been released, and next month’s youth category promises some of the most competitive rugby action along the Coral Coast.

Featuring 16 top teams from Fiji, Australia and Japan, the division has become a showcase for emerging talent, giving young players the chance to test themselves against elite domestic and international opposition.

Known for its speed, physicality and fearless style, the Youth Division continues to produce future provincial and national representatives.

Article continues after advertisement

Next month’s competition brings together established youth programmes, schoolboy standouts and rising grassroots teams, ensuring intensity and high-quality rugby in every match.

The official pool draw has placed the 16 teams into four competitive pools, setting up thrilling contests from the opening whistle.

Pool YA features Southland Broncos, Sydney Bula, Taveuni Grassroots Fiji and JVJQ Brothers.

Pool YB includes Dominion Brothers, Sunnybank Dragons, Aqua Pro Savuiqali and Tubarua.

In Pool YC, U18 Japan SDS, Village Boys U20s, TEMC Birdland Brothers and Shogun Fiji Highlanders will battle it out.

Finally, Pool YD brings together Serevi Select Youth 7s, Bilo Bar Aflame Brothers, DAG QVSOB and St Theresa Nukubalavu Savusavu.

BRED Bank CEO Pierre Tastet highlighted the importance of the division in developing young athletes.

“The Youth Division is about creating opportunity, building confidence, and giving young players the chance to test themselves on a major stage. Rugby shapes character and leadership, and we are proud to support a competition that invests in the future of our youth and our communities.”

Tournament founding chairman Jay Whyte adds that the division remains a key pillar in nurturing the next generation of players across the Pacific.

“With strong international representation and some of Fiji’s most exciting young talent on display, the BRED Bank Youth Division will once again deliver fast, fearless and entertaining rugby. This is where tomorrow’s stars are forged.”

Running alongside the Men’s and Women’s competitions, the Youth Division promises to add depth, excitement and a clear development pathway on one of Fiji’s biggest rugby stages.

The Coral Coast 7s runs from 15th to 17th of next month, and fans can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.