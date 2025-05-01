Youth rehabilitation programme set for expansion

[ Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports/ Facebook ]

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is formalising the successful Easter on the Park programme into a comprehensive model for the rehabilitation of street youths.

This new approach will involve regular outreach events, quarterly gatherings in various towns and cities, designed to maintain momentum and engage young people in need of support.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says this initiative also includes the development of a national database to profile street youths, allowing for data-driven interventions.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that database will play a crucial role in identifying individuals who require targeted assistance, ensuring that support efforts are more effective and personalised.

Saukuru adds that this will offer a broad range of services, including health, education, skills training, and spiritual guidance.

He adds that social, home integration, and economic support pathways will also be made available to help youths transition back into society.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.