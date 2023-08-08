Women should not have to choose: Dr. Atonio

[ Source : KSAT ]

Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says women should not have to choose between breastfeeding their children and their work.

Speaking on the importance of breastfeeding, Dr Atonio says that making a difference for working parents shouldn’t require superpowers to juggle breastfeeding and work.

The Health Minister says anchoring optimal paid leave and workplace support are important tools to enable breastfeeding.

“This year’s theme provides a strategic opportunity to advocate for essential maternity actions that support breastfeeding – that is, providing paid maternity leave, and workplace modifications that support breastfeeding at work.”

Lalabalavu believes that continuing breastfeeding is also beneficial for mothers as it supports the mother’s choice to breastfeed, reduces the risks of breast and ovarian cancers, and improves the health, recovery, and mental well-being of mothers.