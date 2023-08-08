WFP reassures its support

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The World Food Program stands committed to supporting Fiji in areas of climate security, social protection and long-term sustainable development.

This was highlighted by Executive Director Cindy McCain last night, on her first official visit to Fiji and the Pacific.

McCain says the United Nations agency is working with the Government and the private sector to provide micro-insurance to vulnerable families affected by cyclones and other natural disasters.

“We help nations identify and close gaps in their natural supply chains and distribution systems, ensuring they are equipped and ready to respond.”

McCain reiterates that WFP is strongly committed to working with everyone to achieve shared goals, particularly climate resilience and food security for the Pacific Islands.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad acknowledged the WFP for working with Pacific Island countries including Fiji to better prepare for and respond to the climate crisis and other challenges.

Prasad says McCain’s visit is an excellent opportunity to discuss emerging issues, exchange views on existing challenges and further development agendas.

McCain was accorded a traditional welcome ceremony yesterday at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka, members of the diplomatic corps and relevant associates from respective organizations.