Weather delays construction at Nabavatu relocation site

The Nabavatu relocation project in Dreketi, Macuata is progressing well, but construction could face delays due to bad weather.

This is according to site foreman Isimeli Tuiloma, based on the location and soil texture that make the site prone to waterlogging.

While water presence is a major challenge, Tuiloma says that proper drainage is being maintained to ensure the work continues smoothly.

Article continues after advertisement

“There has been a challenge, especially with the soil texture, so when it rains, we can’t operate any machine in the ground because that would worsen the soil again. So the only time is when the sun is out, and we have to maintain a good drainage system for the water to be channelled out.”

Tuiloma has also pleaded with the villagers to assist in the work being done at the site, as this could speed up the work.

A total of 37 homes are planned for the site.

Currently, the foundations for three homes are ready, one of which has already been floored.

An additional ten homes are ready for foundation work to begin.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.