Waterspout damages family home along coral coast

A waterspout event that occured along the coral coast earlier on today has left a family home severely impacted.

Desmand Dass reached out to FBC News sharing his experience via footage said the event was very sudden and not one to be expected for his family.

“As you can see today, there was a bit of disaster around the area. It was a sudden disaster. We didn’t expect this. For the past few years, we came across a lot of cyclones. A lot of cyclones. Category 5, 6. Cyclone Winston, Herald.This is just a sudden, sudden drop. As you can see around, damage that has been done.”

Article continues after advertisement

A waterspout event is a weather phenomenon in which a rotating column of air forms over a body of water, creating a funnel that appears to connect the water’s surface to a cloud above.

It resembles a tornado but occurs over oceans, seas, or lakes, often lifting water spray into the air.

Fiji Meteorological Director Misaeli Funaki in an interview said waterspouts can form during calm weather or develop from strong thunderstorms posing risks to boats, coastal areas, and low-flying aircraft.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.