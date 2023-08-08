Water supply disruption this weekend: WAF

The Water Authority says it will be installing a new Generator and Automatic Transfer Switch at Waila Raw Water Pumping Station.

Thousands of customers in the Suva-Nausori corridor can expect water supply services to be affected from Friday to Sunday.

The planned work will be from Friday to Saturday.

It is requesting that customers prepare accordingly and store enough water for this period.