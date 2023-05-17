Villagers look for yaqona market

The villagers of Nawaikama, Gau on Lomaiviti Island are requesting for assistance to secure a market to sell their yaqona.

Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga says the villagers made the request during his recent visit to the island.

Turaga says they will harvest the yaqona next month but are yet to find a suitable market.

Article continues after advertisement

“They are worried because they have a program on. They must sell their grog at this price not at $50 or $60. So I have been asked to liaise with the Assistant Minister for Agriculture who is also involved in grog farming. He can come and assist them, as to how their grog can be sold at that price so they can benefit financially because they have a program to support.”

The Minister was on a four-day trip of Lomaiviti Group where a number of concerns were raised.