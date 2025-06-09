Vanua Levu roads to benefit from extensive repairs

The government is stepping up road upgrades on Vanua Levu to boost safety and improve access along key routes.

Major works will focus on the Nabouwalu to Labasa corridor and the Savusavu Highway.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau said the Fiji Roads Authority would strengthen critical parts of the 70-kilometre stretch between Nabouwalu and Dreketi, including about eight kilometres between Matasawalevu and Naua Bridges.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the plan also covers repairs from Savusavu Junction to Seaqaqa and from Seaqaqa to Labasa to fix long-standing road surface problems.

“The FRA will undertake substantial upgrading works around the S-Band area, hill sections, and black spots between Seaqaqa and Savusavu. These upgrades are designed to improve safety, reduce accident-prone zones, and facilitate smooth traffic flow.”

Ro Filipe highlights upgrades around the S-Band area and hill sections to reduce accidents and ease traffic.

On concerns about landslides, the Minister confirmed the Lomaloma slip on the Seaqaqa-Savusavu route is stable and open to all vehicles.

The FRA continues to monitor and maintain the area as part of its regular upkeep.









Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.