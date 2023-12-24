Value addition to transform kava industry: Kamikamica

Value addition in Kava is a big industry in itself, and that’s an area that the government is looking at exploring.

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says this initiative aims to elevate the industry to new heights, creating a ripple effect that benefits both farmers and consumers.

Kamikamica says the decision to explore value addition is seen as a pivotal step towards unlocking new opportunities.

He adds that the government plans to collaborate with local businesses, research institutions, and industry experts to identify innovative ways to add value to Kava.

“Fiji Kava is actually starting to develop their own range of Kava shots and tablets. And so there’s an opportunity to go deeper into that market. I think there’s still a lot of opportunity in the EU to actually do cover, particularly into Germany and some of those countries. So there’s a good opportunity there. I think it can be one of the bigger industries in Fiji.”

Kamikamica adds that Kava has promising potential, and they are working on scaling it up.

He adds that with value addition opening up new avenues for income generation, farmers can expect an increase in demand for their produce.