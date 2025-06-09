Urban plan back on track after five years of delay

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government is pushing ahead with detailed plans to implement long-delayed master plans for Viti Levu and the greater Suva, Nadi, and Lautoka areas.

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa told Parliament the Strategic Master Plan, started in 2017 with Singapore Cooperation Enterprise, stalled for five years despite spending $3.5 million.

He said previous governments lacked the political will to follow through.

Nalumisa said that since January 2023, the current government has restored planning oversight to Local Government, completed a technical review, and submitted the plans to Cabinet by September 2024.

“This master plan is going to act as a blueprint. It is going to provide us with the direction on how we are going to do development, especially if you look across our towns and cities, there are a lot of informal settlements around. That is something we are trying to do now. We need to look ahead and also come up with a more detailed and structured way of developing our nation. I think that is something that we look forward to.”

A Cabinet subcommittee, chaired by Nalumisa, now oversees the plan’s rollout.

The next phase, funded with $1.95 million, will focus on identifying growth areas, updating zoning, matching infrastructure to demand, and embedding climate resilience.

Nalumisa said this would replace outdated 30-year-old schemes with a modern system fit for 2025 and beyond.

Opposition MP Premilla Kumar challenged the Minister, citing COVID-19 delays and questioning why a second phase was needed if the first was sufficient.

Nalumisa responded that the delay predated COVID-19 and that the detailed second phase is essential to turn the vision into action.

Assistant Minister Penioni Ravunawa asked how informal settlements would benefit.

Nalumisa said the plan will guide development in peri-urban areas and manage urban migration to improve living conditions.

Nalumisa confirmed all relevant ministries and agencies are now aware and involved in the master plan process.









