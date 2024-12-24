Union unveils new logo

The Transport, Commerce, and General Workers Union has unveiled a rebranded logo, signaling a new chapter in its efforts to champion the rights of workers in vulnerable industries.

Employment, Productivity, and Workplace Relations Minister Agni Deo Singh, officiated at the launch and acknowledged the union’s dedication to advocating for workers across various sectors.

He noted that the rebranding reflected more than just a new look as it highlighted the union’s commitment to empowering and protecting workers in all fields.

“You’re rebranding as the Transport Commerce & General Workers Union signifies your expansion beyond traditional transport sectors. You are now poised to represent workers in vulnerable industries, including wholesale, retail, and finance.”

Singh added that the newly unveiled logo symbolized the union’s mission of unity, strength, and resilience.

He also said that it reflected the union’s dedication to addressing key challenges faced by workers today – including job security, fair wages, safe working conditions, and equitable treatment.

He reminded attendees of the importance of solidarity in building a future where every worker was valued, respected, and empowered.