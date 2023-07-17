Two lives lost in separate accidents

A 32-year-old driver is alleged to have caused the death of one of his passengers after the vehicle he was driving was involved in an accident along Princess Road.

The incident occurred after nine last night.

It is alleged the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Police say the suspect allegedly lost control of the vehicle near the Waila Treatment Plant causing it to veer off the road and hit a post.

The victim was rushed to the Nausori Hospital by a passing vehicle where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The other two passengers sustained injuries and are now admitted at the CWM Hospital in Suva.

The suspect who fled the scene after the accident, was arrested shortly after at Navitoko Settlement.

In another incident in the Northern Division, a 56-year-old man died from injuries allegedly sustained after he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man on Saturday night.

The suspect was driving along the Lekutu and Veiseaseavula Highway when he hit the victim who was walking on the roadside.

The victim was conveyed to the Lekutu Health Centre and later transferred to the Labasa Hospital.

He passed away yesterday afternoon.

The investigation into both cases continues.