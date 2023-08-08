Tourism Fiji collaborates with Met Services

[Source: Tourism Fiji]

Tourism Fiji New Zealand has recently carried out an innovative campaign with MetService to align with school holidays and inspire those facing winter to book a trip to the warmer Fijian Islands.

The campaign included an integrated ad blocking approach, including desktop billboards and mREC app placements, where consumers were served notable brand images and a live feed of Fiji’s temperature.

Tourism Fiji says impressions served to date sit at 1.4 million, recording 2,104 clicks.

The ads are performing above average in terms of engagement rates, with a strong response coming from rural areas of New Zealand.