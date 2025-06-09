Netherlands to assist Fiji’s agricultural sector

Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji / Facebook

The Netherlands has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening partnerships with the Ministry of Agriculture.

Special Envoy for International Water Affairs, Meike van Ginneken, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna where she emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in the critical areas of water management and agriculture, which are crucial for sustainable development.

She also noted the importance of implementing innovative water management strategies that not only enhance agricultural productivity but also ensure the preservation of freshwater resources in the face of climate change challenges.

Tunabuna extended his appreciation to the envoy and his team for their visit, reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to fostering a strong and collaborative partnership with the Netherlands to advance the agricultural sector.

He hopes the partnership will share best practices, facilitate technology transfer, and enhance capacity building, thereby fostering resilience and sustainable practices in both nations.

