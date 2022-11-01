Tech summit to boost technology companies

Satyen Singh

The Datec Fiji Tech summit will have the world’s 25 leading technology companies present in Fiji collaborating and connecting with local and regional businesses.

Chief Executive, Satyen Singh says the hype is building up as this will help businesses improve their outcomes, and productivity, and make businesses more competitive, efficient, and effective.

He adds the event will unlock unlimited business possibilities and create economic opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have all our 15 regional businesses, they will be interacting face-to-face with these global innovators and the theme of the event is digitalization, innovation, and growth through technology and continuous improvement.”

The summit will be held on the 3rd and 4th of November at the Intercontinental Hotel.