Student allegedly hit while crossing

A seven-year-old child was hit by a vehicle near the Muanivatu Settlement in Vatuwaqa, Suva earlier today.

Director Traffic SSP Mitieli Divuana says the accident serves as a reminder to parents and guardians about the importance of supervision.

SSP Divuana says victim was crossing the road when he was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old man.

The victim was rushed to the Raiwaqa Health Centre and later transferred to the CWM Hospital.

SSP Divuana says the element of negligence will also be investigated, as a seven-year-old should never have been allowed to cross the road by himself.

He is pleading with parents and guardians, to prioritize the safety of their children.