Stray dogs becoming an issue in the Sugar City

The Lautoka Chamber of Commerce is responding to growing concerns from shoppers and residents regarding the increasing number of stray dogs in the city.

President Semy Swamy says that the issue has persisted for several years, with the animals causing significant nuisance.

Swamy explains that the presence of stray dogs has led to a range of problems, including instances of dogs biting people and scattering garbage across the streets, disrupting the cleanliness of the city.

The complaints from the public have prompted the Chamber to work more closely with the Lautoka City Council and other local organizations to address the situation.

According to Swamy, in collaboration with the city council, the Chamber is exploring several initiatives to reduce the stray dog population.

He says key measures under consideration include the introduction of a Dog Identification program to help trace and monitor pets and a De-Sexing Program aimed at curbing the growth of the dog population within the municipality.

Additionally, Swamy says the Chamber is liaising with animal care organizations to set up shelters that will provide a safe haven for stray dogs, offering an alternative to life on the streets.

Swamy emphasizes that these efforts are designed to manage the situation humanely, ensuring that the animals are treated with respect and kindness.