SRIF to ramp up field visits to farmers

The Sugar Research Institute of Fiji is embarking on a mission to continue supporting local farmers in achieving optimal sugarcane yields by conducting regular field information days.

CEO Professor Santiago Mahmimairaja says that with a focus on disseminating best management practices, they aim to equip farmers with the knowledge and tools necessary for higher sugarcane production.

The Professor says the field information day serves as an interactive platform, allowing farmers to actively engage with the SRIF team and gain valuable insights into adopting best management practices.

[CEO Professor Santiago Mahmimairaja]

“So various technologies, right from land preparations, soil sampling, soil testing, application of lime, application of blend fertilizers, then weed management Control of pests and disease. All subjects are covered.”

Today they visited a farm located in Nabou, just outside of Nadi, and delivered in-depth explanations of key practices essential for successful sugarcane farming.

Mahmimairaja says the officers provided on-site demonstrations of Land Preparation and Soil Sampling, shedding light on the significance of these processes in attaining maximum yields.

He adds that they hope that by providing farmers with the necessary knowledge and guidance, they will contribute to the growth and sustainability of the sugarcane industry in Fiji.