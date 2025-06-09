SPX pushes for market development

The South Pacific Stock Exchange has made a submission to the Ministry of Finance, outlining ways to strengthen its position and role as a stock exchange.

Chair Nitin Gandhi says they are exploring ways to further develop capital markets as part of their ongoing efforts.

He adds that they are looking at certain differentials that benefit listed companies, as these businesses need attention and should be considered from a tax-effective point of view.

“I think we’re upskilling training and building our own capacity building so we can go out to the market more; we can create a lot more opportunities for the companies as well as investors.”

Gandhi says they are also planning to boost their resource planning and capacity building while at the same time promoting wider public interest across the country.

He adds that there has been an increase in investor confidence, and at the same time, they are providing opportunities for people to engage with them, speak to the right experts, and get proper advice.

