Shamrock farm boosted in Suva

[File Photo]

Ratu Semi Degei, a 37-year-old farmer from Navesidrua in Seaqaqa, is making waves in Suva’s market with his successful watermelon sales under Shamrock Farm.

After serving time in prison, Degei returned home with a renewed mindset and purpose, finding redemption through farming, a path that helped him rebuild his life and reconnect with his community.

From humble beginnings, he worked tirelessly to move from subsistence to commercial farming. Today, Shamrock Farm supplies hotels in Savusavu and supermarkets in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Last week marked a major milestone as Degei and his team made their first trip to Suva’s market, investing $1,200 to transport their produce. Their watermelons were an instant hit, proving that rural farmers can compete and succeed in urban markets.

The Nakiko clan provided the land to support youth development, allowing the group to expand into growing pineapple and cassava alongside watermelon.

With demand growing, Degei now aims to supply hotels across Viti Levu, turning his second chance into a story of resilience and growth.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.