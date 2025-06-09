ServicePro graduates ready to join workforce

Fiji’s tourism industry is gearing up for a major boost as 105 students from the ServicePro International Tourism Hospitality Institute graduate today, ready to join the workforce.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the sector has faced a significant brain drain, but these fresh graduates say they’re eager to learn and grow in what they describe as the backbone of Fiji’s economy.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says labour demand in the industry remains strong, with monthly visitor arrivals averaging around 75,000.

Article continues after advertisement

Gavoka told the new graduates they will carry forward the legacy of those who have built Fiji’s tourism industry into what it is today.

“Together we will build the tourism sector that is professional, vibrant and proudly Fijian.”

Graduate Ana Lagilagi says she can’t wait to begin her career.

“What inspired me to pursue a career in hospitality is to meet new people and to travel around the country and give my best in serving visitors.”

Twenty-seven-year-old Ioane Kaveni, who has lost both his parents, says he’s grateful for the support from his loved ones.

“I’m so grateful to my younger sister who has been helping me and supporting my education in the absence of my parents.”

Currently, the tourism sector employs over 100,000 people. But according to Minister Gavoka, demand remains high as the industry continues to grow.









Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.