SCC faces delay in transformation of digital platform

The Suva City Council has encountered challenges that has delayed the transformation of its digital platform that aims to improve the delivery of service.

Acting Director Financial Services Sholeen Nair says the outdated server system is a factor in the hindrance on the transformation of their digital platform.

Nair says a lot of their systems are outdated, and a hardware and software upgrade is necessary for the transformation of their digital platform.

“So the finance platform would include our complete e-billing function, fully cashless facility at our centres. We would also want to implement the electronic filing system and record-keeping system, backup system, and accounting information system.”

Nair says there is a substantial cost associated with the set-up of the end-to-end digital platform in all departments and sections of the Suva City Council.

SCC recently approved its five-year Digital Transformation Roadmap to address the legacy hardware and software systems, with the approval DU2NET as its IT vendor to undertake the first phase of the transformation.