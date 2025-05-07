PM to appoint National Security Advisor

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will soon be appointing a National Security Advisor.

This follows the approval by Cabinet for the establishment of the Office of the National Security Assessments.

The vision behind this move is to strengthen Fiji’s national security and defence framework.

The new Office will provide direct and ongoing advice to the Prime Minister and government on matters impacting national security and national integrity.

The Cabinet says the move is part of efforts to build a more coordinated and responsive national security system.

