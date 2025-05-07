Former LTA officer charged with bribery

Supplied

A former Land Transport Authority officer has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with one count of bribery.

Losevati Muailasekula Cokanasiga, who appeared before the Nasinu Magistrates Court this week, allegedly accepted a total of $11,117.28 from Ponipate Sevou between May 1st, 2021, and January 31, 2022.

The charges state that Cokanasiga, while employed as a Customer Service Officer at LTA, accepted the sum as a reward for performing acts in her capacity as a public servant.

FICAC’s Junior State Counsel Lanieta More confirmed that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

Resident Magistrate Savou granted Cokanasiga a non-cash bail of $1,000 with strict conditions.

These include no re-offending, no interference with prosecution witnesses, and the surrender of all travel documents.

Cokanasiga must also report to the FICAC office on a monthly basis, starting from May 9th, 2025.

The matter is adjourned to May 14th.

