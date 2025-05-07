Unity and love key to long life, says 96-year-old Girmit descendant

As Fiji prepares to celebrate the 146th Girmit commemoration in Labasa this weekend, a powerful message of unity, love, and shared identity has come from one of Labasa oldest Girmitiya descendants.

Ameer Ali, 96, of Delailabasa, says that harmony among ethnicities and religions is essential for a long and successful life within any community.

He has lived in the area since 1962 and was the first resident of Delailabasa.

He shared that the strong bonds he built with surrounding Fijian communities have been life-changing, even securing him the land he has called home for over 60 years.

“For me, whether you are Fijian, Muslim, or Hindu, everyone is one and I am a living testament to that. I’m a very sociable person. You’ll see me at any Fijian village event or Hindu religious gathering. I’ll be there with friends. To this day, everyone is welcome in my home,”

He emphasized the importance of maintaining those community ties and encouraged younger descendants of the Girmitiyas to recognize and uphold their rich heritage especially through farming, which has been the foundation of every Girmitiya descendants successes today.

The 146th Girmitiya Commemoration will be held from this Saturday till Monday at Subrail Park in Labasa, under the theme: “Preserving the Past and Envisioning the Future.”

