Sayed-Khaiyum in court for travel request ruling

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is in the Suva High Court this morning for his bail variation hearing.

Sayed-Khaiyum, who is charged alongside former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem, is seeking permission to travel overseas for medical treatment.

He was recently admitted to the Aspen-managed Lautoka Hospital after suffering a stroke and heart complications.

Chief Justice Salesi Temo is expected to rule on the application later today.

More to follow.

