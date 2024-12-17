Retailers push to extend nightclub hours

The Suva Retailers Association is set to submit a formal request for extended nightclub hours in Suva during the festive season.

Association president Jitesh Patel believes that increasing the hours would better align with the festive atmosphere, and provide a safer and more enjoyable environment for locals and tourists.

The proposal comes in response to the influx of local and international visitors during the holiday period.

Currently, nightclubs are required to close by 1 am, a stipulation that was introduced after the passage of the Liquor Amendment Bill by Parliament last year.

“No, it has to go through the tribunal, so we have to go through the commissioner’s office, and then they will forward it to the government. Yes, we are working with our stakeholders on that, yeah.”

Patel said while the extension of nightclub hours would be beneficial, it was essential that nightclub owners remained compliant with the laws and regulations governing their businesses.

He said this includes rigorous enforcement of ID checks to ensure that underage individuals are not granted entry, thereby protecting the safety and well-being of all patrons.

Patel says as the association works alongside various stakeholders to finalize the proposal, the focus remains on striking a balance between enhancing the city’s nightlife and ensuring public safety.