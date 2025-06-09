Respect culture, embrace opportunity says Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for MSMEs, Manoa Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for MSMEs, Manoa Kamikamica, has acknowledged regional concerns over kava exports.

Kamikamica warns against the cultural erosion and misuse of the traditional drink as global demand grows.

However, he is calling for a balanced approach as Pacific nations navigate the expanding international kava market.

“There are some that are saying that we serve it like we serve it in the villages, but that can’t work in the American market. So you have to be realistic as well. So this is something that all governments need to work through and work out what we are comfortable with.”

Kamikamica adds that each Pacific Islander will find their own path in the kava industry, which he described as a potential billion-dollar opportunity for the region.

He believes that as long as all kava-related activities respect its traditional origins, the integrity of the practice will be preserved.

