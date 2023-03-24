Rabuka wants officers to uphold integrity

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has expressed his gratitude to the landowners of the Naboro Corrections Complex during the passing out parade of 51 new corrections officers.

In his address this morning, Rabuka acknowledged the invaluable support provided by the landowners.

The Prime Minister reminded the new officers to serve to the best of their abilities and uphold the principles they learned during their 10-week training program.

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka. [Source: Fiji Government]

He states that it is imperative to adhere to the Constitution and to fulfil their responsibilities as corrections officers while wearing the uniform.

Of the 51 graduates, 43 are males and eight females.

Rabuka told the officers to be proud of their achievements and to be mindful of the individuals they will be serving at the facilities, who will eventually be reintegrated back into society after serving their terms.