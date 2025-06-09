Ministry clarifies status of Skyward Pinehills Airstrip

Pic: Taken by Bose Vavataga

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has clarified the status of the privately owned Skyward Pinehills airstrip, located about 8.5 kilometres southeast of Nadi International Airport.

The airstrip was built in 2019 for private recreational aviation. During planning, the owners consulted with the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji and Fiji Airports on safety and airspace considerations.

Due to its proximity to Nadi International Airport, initial airspace concerns were raised.

After technical assessment, conditional approval was granted in January 2020 for limited daytime use, pending formal registration and fulfilment of safety requirements.

However, certain requirements were not completed, and progress was further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the airstrip has never been registered or used for aircraft operations.

It remains closed until all regulatory requirements are met and CAAF grants approval.

The Ministry stressed that there is no aviation safety risk from the current status of the airstrip. Civil aviation regulations and oversight remain in place to ensure any future use complies with national and international safety standards.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and regulatory integrity and will continue providing official updates on civil aviation matters.

