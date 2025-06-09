PRB wants power to expose secret earnings

The Public Rental Board wants approval to carry out full means tests on tenants to ensure fairness in housing support.

General Manager Timoci Naleba states the board can only check salaries, not other income or hand payments, because the law does not allow it.

He said they are asking the government for the power to do proper means testing so tenants are made to declare all income streams.

Article continues after advertisement

Naleba confirmed no current tenant earns over $30,000 a year, either individually or combined.

He adds the board will run another six-monthly social profile survey to check if tenants’ situations have changed.

Those found earning above the income limit, according to Naleba will get a notice and time to move out and find other housing.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.