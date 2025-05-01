Positive shift toward workforce-aligned education

Source: FNU [File Photo]

The highest number of new scholarships awarded this year has been in the area of Technical and Vocational Education and Training, reflecting the government’s commitment to aligning education policies with employment and workforce demands.

This was highlighted by Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro while speaking in Parliament, where he announced that a total of 8,700 new scholarships were awarded in 2025 compared to 7,662 in 2024.

Radrodro says the increased number of awards is a clear testament to the success of the Coalition Government’s scholarship policies, which are focused on expanding access and promoting equity in tertiary education.

“Upon analyzing the 8,700 new scholarships by ethnicity, the iTaukei students received the largest portion with 6,181 scholarships, which is 71%, followed by Fijians of Indian descent students with 2,278 scholarships, or 26%. The remaining ethnic groups, Rotumans, 74 scholarships, or 0.85%, Chinese, 2 scholarships, or 0.2%, and others, 165 scholarships, or 1.9%.”

Radrodro also noted a positive shift towards gender empowerment, with 55 percent of the new scholarship recipients being female, compared to 45 percent male.

He encouraged eligible applicants to take advantage of current opportunities, noting that Quarter 2 applications for the Skills Qualification Scheme are now open, and that applications for Semester 2 will begin in mid-May.

