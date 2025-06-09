Poor data affects war against human trafficking

[Source: Quinnipiac Today]

Enforcement agencies in Fiji face major challenges in managing data for human trafficking cases.

This hinders efforts to support victims and prosecute offenders.

This is, according to Director of Labour Standards at the Ministry of Employment Daniel Tagivakatini.

Article continues after advertisement

He states that better data collection and coordination are essential under the National Action Plan.

He notes appointing a Case Management Coordinator will improve how cases are tracked and managed.

“The CIOs may have their processes in terms of victim protection, but we are not able to see how best we can help if we do not get this information. Perhaps victim protection is the most important aspect in such cases of trafficking. That is my take on data sharing or data on trafficking in persons.”

Tagivakatini points out that many victims do not come forward, causing significant under-reporting that limits agencies’ ability to provide help.

He adds victim protection is the most important aspect and without proper data sharing, it’s hard to offer effective support.

Ex-Military Personnel Samuela Tupou stresses that victims need aftercare, including shelter, food, medical care, and legal aid.

He warns that current facilities and support systems are insufficient especially for prosecution efforts.

“I think from what we’ve experienced so far such as the current case we have with Immigration and the Department of Labour when you have these kinds of victims, you should provide shelter, food, medical care, and legal assistance. However, I’ve seen that we currently lack those facilities and capacities, including support for prosecution.”

While agencies have their own processes, the Ministry of Labour Standards said perpetrators not the government should bear the costs of victim assistance.

The Ministry said it was committed to improving these issues through the National Action Plan 2021–2026, focusing on better data sharing and coordination.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.